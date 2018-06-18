ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – St. Paul police have identified a man who died a day after being hit by a car in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department identified the man Monday as 56-year-old Benjamin Leighton of St. Paul.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. last Friday at the intersection of Como Avenue and Rice Street. Authorities responded, and found an adult male lying in the street on Como Avenue just west of Rice Street.

Leighton was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle involved was heading northbound on Rice Street and turning to head westbound on Como Avenue when the pedestrian was hit. Authorities say the driver is cooperating with investigators, and police say they do not suspect the driver was impaired.

No arrests were made in the crash.