MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Monday, St. Paul police will be cracking down on drivers who fail to stop for pedestrians who are trying to cross the street.

Officers will issue tickets to drivers who keep on driving when they see someone trying to cross.

Police say that every other day a driver hits a person in St. Paul.

Just over the weekend, a pedestrian was hit and killed at Como Avenue and Rice Street.

To catch the offenders, some police officers will ditch their uniforms and wear plain clothes like regular pedestrians. They’ll attempt to cross the street at busy intersections.

The enforcement effort will continue for two weeks.