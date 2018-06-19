MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 51-year-old Twin Cities woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to fatally overdose both herself and a vulnerable adult in her care.

Sarah Cremers, of Blaine, allegedly told medical officials that she tried to kill herself and the man she took care of so they could be together after they died.

Cremers is charged via summons with two felony counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, one for great bodily harm and one for substantial bodily harm, court documents filed in Anoka County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Cremers’ attempted suicide happened April 6 at a home on the 9000 block of Ulysses Street Northeast.

Emergency crews brought Cremers to a hospital, where she reportedly told medical staff that she tried to kill herself and the man she’d been taking care of, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Later, she told police she gave the man seven to 10 crushed-up pills of clonidine, a medicine that treats high blood pressure and ADHD.

Cremers said she took some of those pills herself, along with whatever other medication she could find in the house, the complaint states.

Cremers told police she had taken care of the man for the last 21 years and wanted to die following an argument with the man’s father.

If convicted of the great bodily harm charge, Cremers faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Cremers is scheduled to appear in Anoka County court on July 27.