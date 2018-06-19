MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis community members say they are appalled with a report that found Minneapolis police urged EMTs to sedate people during distress calls.

A draft report obtained by the Star Tribune said Minneapolis police have repeatedly asked medical responders to use a powerful tranquilizer ketamine when responding to calls.

The sedative reportedly stopped some suspect’s hearts or breathing.

Leaders with Black Lives Matter Twin Cities and other Twin Cities social justice groups are demanding that a third-party independent investigation be done.

“We are tired of having these types of incidents happen, and for the city of Minneapolis to sweep them under the rug,” said civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy-Pounds. “It should not take someone dying at the hands of the police and emergency medical technicians in order for people to take action.”

Hennepin Health Care said there are significant faults with the draft report, but it has already made it clear to EMS workers that only paramedics can make the decision to administer medications.

The city has already begun an independent investigation into the report.