MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year again: We now know the new food offerings at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

On Tuesday morning, the state fair released its lengthy list of new foods — 27 of them — as well as its five new food vendors for 2018.

Some of the notable new foods include: the BBQ Split from Midtown Global Market’s Mama D’s, Firecracker Shrimp Stuffed Avocado from The Hideaway Speakeasy, Pepperoni Chips with Roasted Red Pepper Queso from LuLu’s Publc House, the Rainbow Cloud Roll from Rainbow Ice Cream, Zesty PB&J Sausage from Gass Station Grill and much more.

The new vendors are Anchor Coffee House, The Hanger, Midtown Global Market’s Mama D’s, Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat and Nordic Waffles.

