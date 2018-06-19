MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two lanes of northbound Interstate 35W are closed Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck got stuck on a freeway wall.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. It happened on northbound I-35W at Lyndale Avenue in Richfield. The State Patrol says the northbound lanes had to be reduced to one lane to allow for the semi-truck’s removal and debris clean-up.

Authorities say the semi-truck driver was not injured. The State Patrol estimates the repairs should done and lanes should be back open in time for the evening commute.