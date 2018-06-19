EXCELSIOR, Minn. (WCCO) — Tommy Drummond has owned Tommy’s Tonka Trolley just off the shores of Lake Minnetonka for 20 years.

The summer stop doesn’t just serve up cold treats, but you can also grab a Mackenthun’s hot dog or some popcorn before heading out to kayak, paddle board or just cruise on the water.

“We were probably one of the first rentals to have paddleboards, we’ve been doing paddle boards for over 10 years, the paddleboard business is just incredible,” Drummond said.

The business owner says he has seen the popularity of the sport take off along with his business.

“It’s a great, affordable way for people who don’t live on the lake or own an expensive boat to enjoy the lake,” Drummond said.

He says he loves working in Excelsior on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

“It’s really an honor,” Drummond added.

Before getting into the lake-life business, he worked in the corporate world for most of his career.

Drummond purchased the business about 20 years ago. He says it took him about seven years for him to start turning a profit.