MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 65-year-old man is dead and a woman was seriously hurt after a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck Wednesday night in Bloomington.

Bloomington police responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. at York Avenue and Baillif Place. Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and tractor trailer. Authorities say a 65-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the 29-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

An investigation shows both vehicles were heading westbound on Baillif Place. The crash happened when the truck turned southbound on York Avenue.

The crash is under investigation by Bloomington police, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.