MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Interstate 35W is already down by a few lanes, so rush hour traffic in Minneapolis is no joking matter these days.

The headache is only compounded when crashes happen, as one did Wednesday morning.

WCCO traffic reporter Ali Lucia says that there are major delays along 35W heading south after a crash in the left lane of the work zone.

The crash happened near 37th Street south of downtown Minneapolis.

Traffic was backing up well beyond Washington Avenue.

It was not immediately clear about the condition of the driver.

