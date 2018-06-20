Filed Under:David Riess, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Lois Riess, Murder, Pamela Hutchinson, Sheriff Scott Rose

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota authorities are waiting for ballistic test results before charging a woman accused of killing her husband in southern Minnesota and fleeing to Florida, where she’s charged in a woman’s slaying.

Sheriff Scott Rose in Minnesota’s Dodge County said Wednesday the prosecutor continues reviewing the investigative file of Lois Riess.

Rose says the prosecutor is waiting for ballistic tests to see if the gun used to kill Pamela Hutchinson in Florida also was used to kill 54-year-old David Riess.

David Riess was found dead in March at the couple’s Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home. Authorities say Lois Riess went to Fort Myers, Florida, met Hutchinson while there and killed her to assume her identity.

She was captured in Texas and remains jailed in Florida in Hutchinson’s death.

