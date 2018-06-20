DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Thousands of people lined up outside Amsoil Arena to hear what President Trump had to say on his first visit to the Northland as President.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire caught up with supporters and protesters as the campaign rally wrapped up.

This rally did not end quietly. The number of Trump supporters far outnumbered a small, but vocal group of protesters. Our cameras were rolling as those two groups clashed outside.

We spotted at least two people being handcuffed by authorities in Duluth following the rally at Amsoil Arena. Thousands arrived early to the campaign style rally in order to catch a glimpse of President Trump.

Some arrived hours early and weren’t even able to make it inside, but that didn’t stop them from watching the crowds.

“It’s exciting to see all of the people that are for him. We couldn’t see the President because we couldn’t get in,” Trump supporter George Holter said.

“I have never seen it hit this capacity this soon,” added another attendee.

And one woman had this prediction: “Minnesota is going to turn, we are hoping, turn red.”

President Trump revealed Wednesday what may become his 2020 campaign slogan. Of course, in 2016, it was “Make America Great Again.” He suggested today it would be “Keep America Great.”