DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – As President Donald Trump is prepared to visit Duluth Wednesday, the city is dealing with a power outage that’s affecting thousands of residents.

Officials with Minnesota Power say crews are working to restore power to more than 5,000 customers in Duluth. The outage is mainly in the downtown and Central Hillside areas, including the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The DECC is where President Trump is expected to speak at about 6:30 p.m.

According to the Duluth Tribune, reports on the police scanner said people were falling down due to the heat in the northwest passage skywalk.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Minnesota Power officials said that power had been restored to the DECC.

Power has been restored to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) June 20, 2018