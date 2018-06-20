MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox. But that wasn’t the only exciting thing that happened at Target Field Tuesday night.

One young girl with a 3D printed hand continued her goal to throw out the first pitch for every team.

Hailey Dawson was born without three fingers on her throwing hand, but she’s not letting that stop her.

Since last season, the 8-year-old from Las Vegas has traveled around to ballparks around the country to throw out the first pitch.

“All of it is for a good cause,” Hailey’s mom, Yong Dawson, said. “We get to talk about Poland syndrome, which she was born with. We get to talk about her robotic hand and that it’s easily accessible for people that need one.“

Target Field last night was the halfway point for Hailey. With 15 down, she still has 15 to go.