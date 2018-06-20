MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is facing murder charges after he allegedly sold heroin in April to a woman who was found dead the next day.

Gregory Anthony Loupe, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of third-degree murder in connection to an Edina woman’s death, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s two juvenile daughters found her dead on the morning of April 7. An autopsy found that she overdosed from a mix of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Text messages on the victim’s phone revealed she was communicating with Loupe the day before and had set up to buy heroin from him that night.

Cell tower data found that the victim drove from Edina to Loupe’s north Minneapolis neighborhood. One of the victim’s daughters also told police that she thought it was strange she wasn’t allowed to come with on this errand.

The victim’s daughters said their mother appeared fine when she returned home and later that night, before the girls went to bed. In the morning, the girls thought it was strange she was sleeping so late. When they checked on her, she was dead.

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant on Loupe’s home. They arrested him and found 27 grams of cocaine and 131 grams of marijuana in his bedroom. Also found were two handguns, ammunition, a digital scale, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Loupe is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000.

If convicted of the murder charge, Loupe faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.