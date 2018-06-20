Filed Under:Marcus Fischer, Minneapolis City Hall, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Graphic video highlights the moments leading up to a police shooting at Minneapolis City Hall.

Police questioned Marcus Fischer last December in the shooting of a man during a gun sale. They say the 19-year-old pulled out a knife and started cutting himself when officers left him alone. Officers say they used their guns to stop Fischer from hurting himself more.

A judge sentenced Fischer as part of a plea deal earlier this month. He pleaded guilty in two separate cases of assault. Fischer will spend six years in jail.

