MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a pair of picks and a flexible approach into the NBA draft.

The Wolves own the 20th overall selection in the first round as well as the 48th overall choice in the second round on Thursday night.

In a draft that’s considered deep in wing players, the Wolves could stay put and use one or both of those picks at a position where defense and 3-point shooting are critical and depth is needed behind Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins. Cap space would help, too, so trading out of their spot to seek salary relief would not be a surprise, either.

President and coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Wednesday that “all options are open right now.”

