ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild will face a daunting opponent in their home opener this season: the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL revealed on Wednesday the date and foe for each team’s first home game. The full schedule will be released on Thursday.

The Wild will host the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Oct. 6. They’ve never lost a home opener in regulation, with 14 wins and three overtime or shootout losses over the franchise’s first 17 years.

The Wild will start the season in Colorado against the Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 4.

