MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help finding a man who went missing over the weekend.

The Savage Police Department says 38-year-old Nadeem Ramji was last seen Saturday in Pine County, in central Minnesota.

Authorities believe he was either driving a gray Honda Civic with license plate AKH847, or a black Honda Civic with license plate 205TVJ.

Police say there is concern for Ramji’s welfare. Pine County is about 100 miles north of Savage, and there was significant rain there over the weekend.

Ramji is described as standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Ramji or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Savage police at 320-629-8438.