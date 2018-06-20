MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul School Board has voted to cut more than $17 million from the budget for the coming school year.

That means 107 roles are being eliminated, but through retirements and other openings being filled, only three teachers are expected to lose their jobs.

Most programs are being cut by at least five percent, but the budget does include more money for English learners, special education students and the Indian Education program.

At next month’s meeting, the school board will talk about a referendum ballot question where voters in November will be asked to provide more money for St. Paul Public Schools.

The board says it does expect an increase in enrollment next fall.

Last week, the Minneapolis School Board cut $33 million from its budget. Minneapolis Voters will also be asked in November if they want to pass a referendum to give more money to schools.