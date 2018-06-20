MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before a crowd of thousands at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Duluth, President Donald Trump railed against the Democrats Wednesday night and urged his supporters to vote for Republicans in November.

“We’re going to keep winning, winning, winning,” he promised the more than 8,000 people who came out to see him at AMSOIL Arena, on Duluth’s waterfront. Many waved their red MAGA hats over their heads as the president delivered tough words on immigration, trade and the “fake news” media, points he often touched on in the run-up to the 2016 election, when he narrowly lost Minnesota to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Early in the rally, Trump appeared onstage with a number of prominent Minnesota Republicans, including Reps. Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis. Also present was the man whose congressional campaign he had come to highlight: Pete Stauber, the GOP-endorsed candidate running for Minnesota’s traditionally Democratic 8th Congressional District.

“He’s a great guy, he loves you, and he loves this country,” Trump said. “He’s gonna win.”

The 8th District is home to Minnesota’s famed Iron Range, and it’s important for Trump because it’s an area where his recent steel tariffs could play well with voters.

Also on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to stop the separation of families at the the southern border. At the Duluth rally, he told supporters that while his administration is going to keep families together, “the border is going to be just as tough as it’s been.”

Again, he promised to build a wall.

“Democrats put illegal immigrant before they put American citizens,” he said. “What the hell is going on?.”

Trump also touched on his recent meeting with Kim Jong Un, poking fun at those who criticized his discussions with the North Korean leader.

“I get along with Kim Jong Un, and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” he said.

The crowd’s loud cheers turned to boos when Trump pointed back to the media staging area, calling the assembled TV crews and reporters “very dishonest people.”

Boos and jeers also filled the arena when a few protesters interrupted the rally. As they were being led out, Trump mocked them.

“Is that a man or a woman?” he said as one protester with a pony tail was walked off in handcuffs. “He needs a haircut.”

Outside the arena, there were confrontations between protesters and Trump supporters. WCCO-TV’s Mary McGuire said she saw at least one person arrested.

Prior to the “Make America Great Again” rally, Trump held a roundtable discussion with Iron Range leaders and Republican politicians.

In his opening remarks, he said he would have won Minnesota in 2016 if only he’d given one more speech in the state ahead of the election.

“I love this state,” he said. “We almost won. One more speech.”

Trump’s visit to Duluth was his first in Minnesota as president. The last time he visited the state was days before the 2016 election, when he held a rally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Already on Wednesday, Trump was laying the groundwork for his 2020 re-election campaign.

He unveiled his new slogan: “Keep America Great.”