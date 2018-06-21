MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother whose children are under child protective services is being watched at a local hospital.

New court documents reveal a judge will decide if Tasha Tennin should be civilly committed for mental illness.

Chaos surrounded Tennin’s Brooklyn Park home after her 11-year-old daughter went missing on Monday. While police were investigating the missing child, they found the house she was living in with her mom and siblings was uninhabitable, filled with rodents and bugs.

The girl was found unharmed. She and her siblings were removed from the home and now it’s her mother authorities are concerned about.

On Wednesday, Hennepin County petitioned to have Tennin civilly committed, citing her behavior shows she’s mentally ill and needs hospitalization. The court seeks disclosure of chemical dependency and other medical records. Tennin is currently being held at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Related: Police: Girl In Police Custody After Running From Brooklyn Park Home

Here’s what WCCO has learned about the missing hours. A neighbor said he awoke to loud noises coming from the home in the early hours of Monday morning. He saw the 11-year-old leaving her home around 3 a.m. Police soon followed. A massive search continued until a neighbor found her 12 hours later in Bloomington.

The next day, a family friend saw Tennin at North Memorial. Hospital officials told her Tennin had not been acting like herself before the girl’s disappearance and something that happened at the home caused the young girl to leave.

Tennin will stay at North Memorial until Monday, when a judge will decide if there’s cause to hold her until a trial at the end of the week.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said: “At the request of North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to civilly commit Tasha Tennin as mentally ill. Ms. Tennin is presently on a health officer’s hold, which expires this evening. Ms. Tennin will remain on a new hold which will expire Monday.

At that time, there will be a hearing in Mental Health Court to see if there is cause to hold Ms. Tennin until a trial date at the end of the week.

While North Memorial is the petitioner, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office role is to protect her and the public from harm.”