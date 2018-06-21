MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Olmsted County say a Kasson police officer, who shot himself in early June, is accused of criminal sexual conduct beginning in 1992

On June 2, Kasson Police Offier Julio Baez, 51, was discovered with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it learned two days later of potential criminal activity by Baez. He’s accused of criminal sexual conduct occurring many years with multiple victims, beginning in 1992 and occurring in various counties, including Olmsted and Dodge counties.

The sheriff’s office says it believes there was only one incident of domestic abuse that occurred while Baez was working in an official capacity at the Kasson Police Department, believed to be in 2004.

Baez, who was released from the hospital on June 19, was taken into custody by police on probable case that evening in Winona.

The investigation remains active.