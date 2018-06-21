MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a dangerous suspect fleeing authorities in central Minnesota Thursday night was located and taken into custody.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Robert James Devereaux was last seen on foot Thursday night near the fairgrounds area, east of the Walmart in Little Falls. Authorities say they have probable cause to arrest him for a weapons violation, and fleeing authorities.

Authorities advised residents who live near the Walmart and east of the fairgrounds to shelter in place, remain indoors with doors locked. Devereaux is considered armed and dangerous.

Devereaux was taken into custody at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.