MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Okogie played two seasons for the Yellow Jackets, averaging 16.9 points per game and shooting 43.7 percent from the field for his college career. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Okogie led the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 6.8 free throw attempts per game.

Last year, the Timberwolves used draft night to reshape their roster with a headliner trade for Jimmy Butler that dealt Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and seventh overall pick Lauri Markkanen to Chicago. The Bulls then sent the 16th overall selection, Justin Patton, to the Wolves. Patton sat out his entire rookie season with a broken foot. Markkanen made the NBA All-Rookie team.

