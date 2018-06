MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is National Selfie Day, and if you haven’t already taken your obligatory selfie, there’s a new tool to consider to help you get your best shot.

First there was your arm, then there was the selfie stick. Now there is a selfie drone.

That’s correct, the Air Selfie 2 is a selfie-snapping drone that fits in the palm of your hand and also records video.

It also includes a pocket-sized camera weighing less than three ounces.