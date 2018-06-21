MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People turned out extra early Thursday morning to be the first in line to get tickets for the hit musical “Hamilton,” which is scheduled to come to Minneapolis for the first time ever later this year.

Dozens of people starting lining up overnight to get their hands on tickets for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit.

As of about 3:30 a.m., there were nearly 50 people in line outside of the State Theater, where a limited number of tickets will be available. They go on sale at 10 a.m.

The hit Broadway musical will be at the Orpheum Aug. 29 through Oct. 7.

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which people had to register for in advance.

“Hamilton” kicks off the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s 2018-2019 season with a six-week engagement. The show, which quickly became the hottest ticket on Broadway when it first opened, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton but through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, and Broadway showtune.

It won 11 Tony Awards off of a record-setting 16 nominations.