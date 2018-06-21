Filed Under:Car Smashes Into Bank, St. Cloud Police Department

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota teenage was hurt when a car smashed through the entrance of a Wells Fargo bank and hit an ATM inside.

Police in St. Cloud say the 18-year-old from Waite Park was a passenger in the car and suffered non-life threatening injuries from the Thursday afternoon crash. Authorities say the incident was not intentional and likely due to driver error when the person was parking.

The bank was open at the time of the crash, but no one else was hurt.

Police did not immediately name the driver of the Ford Fusion.

