MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a new exhibit at Como Zoo, a way to honor those killed in the Vietnam War and an event that is sure to draw people to Eagan. It’s all taking place this weekend.

Twin Cities Pride

The Twin Cities Pride Festival is taking over downtown Minneapolis this weekend! It’s a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. In Loring Park, you can find 400 exhibitor booths, 40 food vendors, and four free stages with music and other performances! Don’t forget about the parade, Sunday at 11 a.m. along Hennepin Avenue.

Minnesota Remembers Vietnam

Minnesotans will have a chance to reflect and heal at Minnesota Remembers Vietnam. The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display at the Minnesota State Capitol grounds. This exhibit is free and open to the public 24 hours a day Thursday through Sunday.

Washed Ashore

A new exhibit opens at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. The “Washed Ashore” exhibit features giant sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches to graphically illustrate the plastic pollution found in our oceans and waterways. The goal is to inspire guests to be part of the solution to reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle. The Washed Ashore exhibit is free and will run from Saturday through October.

Eagan Art Festival

Finally, head to Eagan for the 24th annual Eagan Art Festival. Browse the works of 100 artists and enjoy food and live entertainment. This art festival is one of the premier events offered south of the river and is free to the public.