HITTERDAL, Minn. (AP) — North Dakota authorities say criminal charges are expected against two people in a missing-person case that led police to search a Minnesota farmstead.

Police in Wahpeton, North Dakota, say 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough, of Wahpeton, was reported missing on June 9. A family member said Yarbrough had not been seen or heard from since May 18.

Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says in a statement that Yarbrough appears to have left his residence of his own volition, but “certain aspects of the case” led police to search a Hitterdal-area residence northeast of Moorhead. It involved a dive team, a drone, and people digging with shovels.

Thorsteinson says the two suspects are jailed in Clay County, Minnesota, but gave no further details.

