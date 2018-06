Every Friday, WCCO 4 News At Noon features a special pet guest in need of a home.

This week, Reba visits from the Northwoods Humane Society.

Reba was surrendered due to hunting the resident chickens at her previous location.

She previously lived with 2 two kids and she was very friendly.

You can learn more about Reba by visiting the Northwoods Humane Society’s website. (Reba won’t actually be available for adoption until next week.)