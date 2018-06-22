By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Hennepin Heath Care, Ketamine, Local TV, Mary McGuire, Minneapolis Police, Sally Yates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis has hired Sally Yates, the Former Deputy Attorney General of the United States, to conduct an independent investigation after a report found some police urged EMTs to sedate people with the drug ketamine.

Major questions were raised after a draft report by the Office of Police Conduct Review suggested officers were telling EMS personnel to inject suspects, some who were already restrained, with the powerful sedative ketamine.

Those findings were first reported in the Star Tribune.

Yates was fired by President Donald Trump after refusing to defend his travel ban in 2017.

She spent more than 25 years at the Justice Department.

