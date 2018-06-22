STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — An eastern Minnesota city will likely be safe from a rising St. Croix River after a powerful rainstorm flooded areas north of it.

Torrential rains last weekend saw a northwestern Wisconsin dam fail, washing out roads and causing river levels rise more than 100 miles downstream near the city of Stillwater. National Weather Service forecasters predict the river will peak at 85 feet on Friday– about 2 feet short of Stillwater’s flooding stage –before retreating.

Still, some city officials are skeptical after nervously watching the river slowly rise all week.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski tells St. Paul Pioneer Press he’s unsure if the river is done rising. But he says he doesn’t think the water level will rise enough to breach city flood levels.

