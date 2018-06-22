MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Uptown Food Truck Festival is coming to Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, and other food truck festivals are coming to Anoka and St. Paul.

The trucks will be open for business come Sunday. There will be more than 65 food trucks at the Uptown Food Truck Festival, making it the largest food truck festival in the Midwest.

“It’s just food trucks on food trucks on food trucks,” Jess Jenkins, co-organizer of the Minnesota Food Truck Festival and Executive Director of the Minnesota Food Truck Association, said. “This year is exciting because we have a lot of non-food vendors that are more activity-oriented, so this year we have mini-golf, which we’ve never had before.”

All proceeds from liquor sales will benefit Feed My Starving Children.

“The people and comradery are just amazing,” Butcher Salt food truck owner Jean Hutar said.

Hutar will be cooking up juicy sliders.

“Butcher Salt sliders have a little rosemary sage, thyme, margarine and cheese, bacon and pickle,” Hutar said. “I’ve worked in the restaurant industry my whole life except a month when I worked at American Eagle. You get to be front of the house (and) back of the house.”

And if you are feeling a little spicy, grab a glass of refreshing jalapeño-infused lemonade.

Seventeen new food trucks in all at this summer Sunday stop. The vegan truck Reverie Mobile Kitchen is one them.

“The cauliflower tacos are really tasty, and we are also going to be baking jackfruit carnitas cashew-glazed nachos,” owner Kirstin Wiegmann owner said.

MidNord Empanadas owner Phil Gaffney is no newcomer, but said the festival really shows off the Twin Cities food scene.

“The food truck revolution has really taken hold in the Minneapolis area,” Gaffney said.

If you are interested in attending, the Uptown Food Truck Festival is Sunday. Head over to Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and doesn’t end until 9 p.m.

If you cannot make this weekend, other festivals are the Anoka Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 21, and the St. Paul Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Click here for more information!