MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, we’re seeing the disturbing evidence in a YouTube stunt tragedy.

Pedro Ruiz, 22, died moments after a video was made last summer in northwestern Minnesota.

“If I die, I’ll be ready for Jesus. He probably won’t accept me into the pearly gates because of how stupid this is,” Ruiz said to the camera.

He was trying to prove that a book would block a .50-caliber bullet. Instead, the shot fired by his pregnant girlfriend killed him.

For more than a month, Monalisa Perez said her boyfriend had been begging her to launch his YouTube channel with a bang.

“OK, babe, let’s show everyone what we have in store for our first video,” Ruiz said.

On June 26 last year, she finally gave in. Perez told investigators that Ruiz had showed her a book before where a bullet didn’t fully pierce a hardcover book.

“I’m not going to just set it and shoot it. No, I’m going to stand behind it and Monalisa is going to shoot it,” Ruiz said.

For 15 minutes, the camera first captures his rambling plans.

“Every week I’m going to be brining you guys new crazy videos,” he said.

Just before, he shows off what’s been billed as the world’s most powerful handgun.

Perez, 19, is seven months pregnant with their second child.

WEB EXTRA: Transcript of Ruiz and Perez Leading Up To Shooting

While the Norman County Attorney denied releasing video of the single shot that killed Ruiz calling it “offensive to common sensibilities,” a transcript of the audio reveals her hesitation.

“Babe, I’m not doing this, I can’t,” Perez said. “If I kill you what’s gonna happen to my life. Like, no this isn’t okay.”

“As long as you hit the book you’ll be fine,” Ruiz said.

Pictures from the scene that day show she did. She stood an arm’s length away from a young man craving fame. He got it for all the wrong reasons.

“I may fail but if I fail I want to die trying,” Perez said.

For her part, Perez received a 90-day jail sentence. She’ll serve 90 more days at home in confinement. Perez will also not be allowed to profit from the video and she is permanently banned from owning a firearm.