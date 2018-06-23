MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine Police Department says the dog of one of its officers and his wife, who were killed in a crash earlier this month, has been adopted by a fellow officer.

According to police, Blaine Police Officer Steve Nanney and his wife, Susie, were killed on June 15 in the off-duty motorcycle crash that involved another vehicle.

The Elk River police say the two collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Elk River resident. An Elk River police representative says it appears the truck driver crossed the center line, but that is still under investigation.

On Saturday, the Blaine Police Department said that the Nanney’s dog, Ranger, has been adopted by one of the department’s Community Service Officers, Jennah Justen.

“Jennah has routinely watched Ranger for Steve and Susie therefore it was a natural decision for the family,” the police department said.

A private memorial service was held on June 21. Friends and family remembered the couple’s generosity and dedication to organizations like Special Olympics.