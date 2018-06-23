Filed Under:Blaine Police Department, Dog Adopted, Officer Steve Nanney
(credit: Blaine PD)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine Police Department says the dog of one of its officers and his wife, who were killed in a crash earlier this month, has been adopted by a fellow officer.

According to police, Blaine Police Officer Steve Nanney and his wife, Susie, were killed on June 15 in the off-duty motorcycle crash that involved another vehicle.

The Elk River police say the two collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Elk River resident. An Elk River police representative says it appears the truck driver crossed the center line, but that is still under investigation.

On Saturday, the Blaine Police Department said that the Nanney’s dog, Ranger, has been adopted by one of the department’s Community Service Officers, Jennah Justen.

“Jennah has routinely watched Ranger for Steve and Susie therefore it was a natural decision for the family,” the police department said.

A private memorial service was held on June 21. Friends and family remembered the couple’s generosity and dedication to organizations like Special Olympics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch