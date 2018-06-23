MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to 4Bells near Loring Park in Minneapolis to sample a cocktail that pairs well with this weekend’s Twin Cities Pride festivities.

Harmon Place

2 oz Gin (4bells uses a gin blend, featuring Letherbee)

1 oz Aperol

1 oz Grapefruit Cordial *

Juice from 2 Lime Wedges (about ¼ oz)

* To Make Grapefruit Cordial:

Add the zest of 2 grapefruits to a bowl with a large base, or a plate. Generously sprinkle granulated white sugar over the zest; enough to cover it. Cover the plate or bowl with plastic wrap and leave in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, and up to for 24 hours.

Then, in a saucepan, combine the grapefruit maceration with 2 parts grapefruit juice and ½ part lime juice. Bring to a boil, remove from heat, and chill in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Finally, strain through cheesecloth; use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin, over ice. Shake for 12 seconds. Strain into Collins glass filled with ice; top with soda, and add a lime twist for garnish.

4Bells will offer a limited food and beverage menu for Twin Cities Pride 2018. On other days of the year, their menu features fresh local seafood and seafood flown in overnight, daily. The space features a more formal dining room and bar downstairs, and a more casual rooftop bar, dining room, and patio with sweeping views of downtown Minneapolis and Loring Park. Their sister restaurant is Butcher & the Boar.