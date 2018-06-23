MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s Twin Cities Pride Weekend marks five years since same-sex marriage went into effect in August of 2013.

Al Giraud-Isaacson and Jeff Giraud-Isaacson were the first same-sex male couple to be married by R.T. Rybak at City Hall in Minneapolis, just after midnight on August 1 2013.

“Time has gone really quick [laughs]!” Al said. “I think in Minnesota, we’ve had greater acceptance throughout the state. I think what people have seen five year, the sky’s still there, you know, the sky hasn’t fallen.”

Larry Xiong, who was 17 when same-sex marriage became legal in Minnesota, said he came out to his family that year.

“I’m Asian, obviously, so like my parents were not accepting, and it was kind of hard,” Larry said. “But after coming out when I was 17, they’ve definitely grown more used to me being gay.”

The Pride festivities have grown, too. With 300,000 in 2013, to estimates of closer to 400,000 this weekend.

“I think it’s just like the bare minimum of respect, that goes a long way,” Larry said.

Pride weekend will continue Sunday in Loring Park, and the big Pride Parade will move down Hennepin Avenue at 11 a.m.

For the first time this year, the Minnesota Vikings also have a booth at the Twin Cities Pride Festival. Click here for a list of vendors and hours.