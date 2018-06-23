MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has rejected the city’s police chief’s call to hire more police officers, saying he has “concerns” about the proposal.

On Wednesday, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell addressed the city council and said he wants to add 50 new officers to the department over the next two years.

Axtell says new officers would be required to spend 6 months in community engagement after finishing the academy.

Mayor Carter wasn’t available immediately for a response, but he did issue one on Friday, rejecting the proposal.

“The philosophy that more police officers, tougher prosecutors, and bigger jails equal a safer city has failed,” he said. “Our driving goal shouldn’t be to hire as many officers as possible but to reduce the number of times we have to call police in the first place.”

