MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2018 Twin Cities Pride Festival is in full force in Loring Park.

The festival kicked off Saturday morning as thousands flocked to downtown to take part in festivities.

There’s 400 exhibitor booths, 40 food vendors, and 4 free stages with music and performances.

Events on Saturday are free and at Loring Park in Minneapolis from 10 until 6.

Sunday, the Pride Parade takes over Hennepin Avenue at 11 a.m.

That, too, is free.