MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult female is in custody after a 2-month-old baby died on Thursday in northwestern Minnesota, according to the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 6:38 p.m. Wednesday from a resident at a Red Lake Falls apartment building saying she needed help because her baby wasn’t breathing. When authorities arrived, the mother’s neighbor was holding the baby and attempting to help.

Authorities performed CPR on the baby, who was eventually taken by ambulance to a hospital before being airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The baby was put on life support, and authorities say the baby died on Thursday. The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the biological mother is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. A relative of the mother has been the child’s primary caregiver since birth, and they recently moved to Red Lake Falls.

Authorities say no charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made in this incident.