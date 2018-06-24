MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officials have recovered a black and silver handgun from the scene of a Minneapolis police shooting that left a man dead.

The bureau, which is investigating the shooting, said Sunday that the man ran from officers while holding a gun. Authorities say Minneapolis police officers pursued and then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some witnesses have disputed the police account of the shooting, saying the man didn’t have a gun.

The bureau says officers’ body cameras recorded the shooting, but squad car cameras did not. The BCA says it will release the names of the officers who shot their weapons after “both” have provided interviews.

Agents are also interviewing witnesses and participants in the incident. The bureau says it will turn over the findings of its investigation for review to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Lt. Bob Kroll, head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, said in a press conference Sunday night that body camera evidence will reveal that the officers were threatened, calling their actions “heroic.” He also confirmed that both officers involved fired their weapons. Kroll also made it clear that the officers are allowed to watch their body camera footage before giving statements to the BCA.

