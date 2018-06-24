Filed Under:Minneapolis Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a fatal police shooting in Minneapolis (all times local):

10 a.m.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street.

The Star Tribune reports that Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm as news spread that the man who was shot was black. As of Sunday morning, there had been no violence or arrests.

Some witnesses disputed that the man had a gun.

Eva Watson told the newspaper that the man was starting to comply with officers when police shocked him with a Taser. Watson says he then started running and yelling, “Don’t shoot!” She then heard more than a dozen shots.

Authorities say the shooting happened after two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. Police say officers pursued a suspect on foot and the chase “ended in shots being fired.”

Comments
  1. Tom Jasser (@tomjasser820) says:
    June 24, 2018 at 11:50 am

    And being accountable for your actions is kicked to the curb by liberals in 4,3,2,……..

