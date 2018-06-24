MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the Minnesota Republican Party’s perspective, the rally for President Donald Trump in Duluth was a huge success.

One of the key organizers, Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, was only a handful of speakers other than the President

“Our neighbors in Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota have all turned red, and now it’s our turn (cheers),” Carnahan said to the crowd in Duluth.

But in the days after the rally, Carnahan posted on her Facebook page that she has faced racism from within her own party.

President Trump enjoyed the Duluth rally so much that he has continued to tweet about it days after. At the rally, he gave the Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan a shout out.

The President said, “And Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan has been fantastic.”

But later, Carnahan posted on her Facebook page that someone at the rally told her she was, quote, “disgusting” and that in the past, party leaders have told her that she was quote “A stupid Asian” and used other racial slurs. Carnahan was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning, where she addressed the racist comments.

“Life isn’t always easy. Part of the job is having thick skin, that comes with growth. I was around the state yesterday, I get out and meet people. I am so inspired by them and what we have ahead of us,” Carnahan said.

Carnahan was born in South Korea and was adopted by Minnesota parents. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and the Carlson School of Management, and in addition to being the GOP Party Chair, she owns a women’s clothing boutique in the Brainerd Lakes area.