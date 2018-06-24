MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Berrios struck out a career-best 12 in seven innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat Bartolo Colon and the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday.

Eddie Rosario had two hits for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Bobby Wilson and Robbie Grossman each singled in a run.

Berrios (8-5) surrendered just three hits, two in the first inning, while improving to 3-0 in June. Trevor Hildenberger pitched a perfect eighth and Fernando Rodney finished the three-hitter for his 17th save, including 14 successful chances in a row.

The Rangers had won seven in a row and missed out on a chance for a perfect six-game road trip. Colon (4-5) yielded two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Berrios was the perfect remedy for Minnesota after three lackluster games against Boston and Texas. The Twins were outscored 26-9 during their mini-slide. They hit just .212 and averaged 3.5 runs during their six-game homestand.

Berrios allowed a leadoff double to Shin-Soo Choo to start the game. Choo reached third on Adrian Beltre’s single, but Berrios struck out Rougned Odor to end the inning. No other Texas runner reached second against Berrios. Only four batted balls left the infield, three coming in the first.

Berrios retired 14 of 16 batters at one point and struck out at least two batters in each of the first four innings. Berrios has allowed eight earned runs over his last 34 1/3 innings (2.10 ERA).

ADDING RELIEF

Minnesota optioned rookie starter Fernando Romero to Triple-A Rochester after the game and recalled right-handed reliever Alan Busenitz. The Twins bullpen had to account for 7 1/3 innings in Saturday’s loss after Jake Odorizzi’s short start.

The Twins will need a fifth starter again on Saturday in Chicago. Romero (3-3, 4.38 ERA) won’t be eligible to return unless a player is put on the disabled list. Manager Paul Molitor said the likely starter on Saturday isn’t on the current 25-man roster.

Busenitz has made 32 major league appearances, including four in April. He owns a career 2.52 ERA and had a 1.27 ERA in Triple-A with 32 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Joey Gallo was back in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with left hamstring tightness. Gallo said the injury has lingered for much of the season but he has played through it. He was at designated hitter on Sunday after playing first base on Saturday.

Twins: Byron Buxton (10-day disabled list, left great toe fracture) went 0 for 2 while playing designated hitter in his fifth rehab game for Triple-A Rochester, which was later suspended due to rain. Buxton is 3 for 16 on his rehab stint and there is no timetable on his return to Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (4-6, 3.41 ERA) starts on Monday as Texas returns home against the San Diego Padres. Hamels has a 2.89 ERA over his past seven starts and has pitched into the seventh inning in five of the appearances. San Diego counters with LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-3, 3.86 ERA).

Twins: After an off day, RHP Lance Lynn (5-5, 4.64 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Lynn owns a 1.73 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 36 1/3 over his last six starts. Chicago will start RHP Reynaldo Lopez (2-5, 3.59 ERA).

