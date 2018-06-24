MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Demonstrators gathered for a planned protest against Minneapolis police at a parade celebrating gay pride after police fatally shot a man.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the protest occurred Sunday at the beginning of the Twin Cities Pride parade. Organizers had wanted no police at the event.

The Star Tribune reports the parade paused as the group of protesters demonstrated ahead of it. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said before the parade that he wasn’t marching to focus on the shooting.

Police on Saturday shot and killed a black man they say was firing a handgun as he walked outside in north Minneapolis. Some witnesses have disputed that the man had a gun. A demonstration was planned for Sunday afternoon at a police precinct headquarters and a vigil near the shooting scene was planned for the evening.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he’s focusing on a fatal police shooting in the city and not marching in a parade celebrating gay pride.

Frey tweeted Sunday his attention and work will be on the shooting. Police on Saturday shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun as he walked outside in north Minneapolis.

Frey says he will join the community to “mourn, to listen, and to provide support” as soon as he is able. The pride parade was scheduled for Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the shooting happened after two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. Police say officers pursued a suspect on foot and the chase “ended in shots being fired.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted on Twitter Sunday morning that he won’t be attending the Pride Parade and is focusing on the investigation of the shooting.

