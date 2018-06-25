This detox drink helps you de-bloat, but it also helps you feel more energetic, speeds up your metabolism, helps stabilize blood sugar and blood pressure and boosts your immune system.

The recommendation is that for two weeks you drink this 20 minutes before each meal (three times a day). After two weeks, just drink once a day before your breakfast or lunch.

What You Will Need:

– UNFILTERED APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Unfiltered apple cider vinegar is full of probiotics and other beneficial bacteria. It can support immune function, help with blood sugar and constipation and help curb your appetite.

– LEMON JUICE

Packed with vitamin C and electrolytes, lemons can lower the risk of many diseases, help fight viruses, promote healthy skin and help with weight loss.

– CINNAMON

Cinnamon is the best antioxidant for balancing blood sugar.

– CAYENNE PEPPER

Cayenne pepper helps speed up your metabolism and helps stabilize blood pressure.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 glass of water (12-20 oz.)

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 dash cayenne pepper Cayenne Pepper

Sweetener to taste (honey, stevia)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a glass.

Other Detoxifying Foods:

Consider including the below foods in your everyday diet to help maintain balance, or try a diet primarily consisting of these foods for a set period of time (2-4 days) to hit the reset button on your health.

1. Cucumber: on average around 95% water, this veggie helps flush out toxins and alkalize the body while delivering a powerful nutrient punch.

2. Garlic: stimulates the liver to encourage production of detoxification enzymes.

3. Broccoli: delivers a large dose of vitamins while neutralizing and eliminating toxins.

4. Lentils: extremely fiber-rich (1 cup cooked has 62.5% of your RDA!), lentils aids in toxin elimination, lower cholesterol, and balance blood sugar.

5. Red pepper: when it comes to cleansing, vitamin C is one of the cream of the vitamin crop because it transforms toxins into digestible material. One red pepper contains about 3 times more vitamin C than an orange.

6. Sunflower seeds: high in selenium and Vitamin E, but also assist liver’s detoxing capabilities and prevent cholesterol build up in the blood and arteries.

7. Walnuts: infuse the body with healthy omega-3 oils to assist detoxification.

8. Turmeric: stimulates liver function. (Also a great addition to your diet for all-around health).