MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota BCA has issued an alert after a 16-year-old Fergus Falls girl went missing last week.

According to the BCA, Jerika Justice Neubauer was last seen Tuesday afternoon at her residence northeast of Fergus Falls. She left her home while her family was out on errands.

Authorities have since been unable to locate her and, due to her age and length of time she’s been missing, are concerned for her safety.

She may have had been in contact with unknown people on the internet.

Neubauer is described as 5-foot-6, 133 pounds with thin braided hair to her lower back. She was last seen wearing jeans and work boots, but it’s not clear what she was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 218-998-8528 or by calling 911.