ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — With the daunting goal of playing 100 holes, a group of golfers met at dawn Monday morning at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood.

It was all for the good cause of raising money for brain injury research.

Twenty four golfers committed to play 100 holes on Monday, and each did their own fundraising for the Birdies for Brains project.

Event organizer Brian Eder and his group finished 100 holes in about 10-and-a-half hours. But they’re playing on until it’s dark.