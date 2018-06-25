MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many community members in north Minneapolis are asking questions about the weekend’s fatal police shooting of a black man.

The alley where Thurman Blevins was shot Saturday is now covered with a memorial for the 31-year-old.

His life ended in a flurry of bullets.

The makeshift memorial near 48th and Camden avenues is full of things that remind anyone who passes by that a life was lost.

Writing on the street expresses the sentiments of many who live on the north side: You can’t sit outside and be black.

For Jerome Peters, the shooting was personal.

Peters has spent the past 48 hours sleeping in the alley where Blevins was shot by police.

Peters, who says he knew Blevins, is calling for change.

“You all need to unite,” he said. “Stop separating yourselves by religion, by gangs, streets and neighborhoods.”

He says the black man has become an “endangered species” and it will take the actions of all to change that.

Sam Simmons, a trauma expert and founder of Healing Brothers, says the community’s strained relationship with the police department didn’t start over the weekend.

He says historical trauma has made generations of black people feel uneasy around police officers.

He adds that a community constantly dealing with violence, both by its own and law enforcement, never truly heals.

“The community has these situations or traumas and when they happen again they re-start the grieving process, they never really fully go through the grieving process,” Simmons said. “They’re just left with this open sore that gets re-opened and that open sore affects their relationship with their families, affects their relationship with the environment.”

Simmons also says that the key is to not use trauma as an excuse, but instead to try to find safe spaces where people can express pain.

As for Peters, he plans to stay in the alley where his friend died to draw attention to what happened.

He also hopes to educate others about how to be a part of the solution.