MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is in jail following a weekend assault that left another man hospitalized with a crushed skull.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened Friday night at a home on the 14000 block of 285th Avenue Northwest in Zimmerman, which is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Police arrested 20-year-old Dyllan Eric Hunter Wilhite, of Zimmerman, Saturday afternoon. He was booked into the county jail pending formal assault charges.

Investigators say that Wilhite and the other 20-year-old man got into a fight Friday night, and Wilhite allegedly hit the victim in the head with a weapon.

Someone dropped the victim off at a hospital early Saturday morning, and he was later airlifted to University of Minnesota Medical Center in the Twin Cities.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim underwent surgery for a crushed skull and internal bleeding. He was listed in critical condition.